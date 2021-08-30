See Joe Goldberg become a dad in the trailer for ‘You’ Season 3

One of Netflix’s most beloved series, You, is on its way back to our TV screens.

On Monday, August 30, the streaming giant announced that the highly-anticipated third season of You will finally be available on October 15.

Season 2 of the psychological thriller saw Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) move from New York to Los Angeles, where he met a new love interest, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). The pair quickly bonded over the fact that they were both grieving a recent loss, which eventually led to Love being pregnant with Joe’s child.

Of course, the upcoming season will pick up where things left off, showing a now-married Joe and Love as they raise their new baby boy, Henry. In the brand new trailer, Joe talked about all of the “challenges” that will come with raising a “mini-me.”

“Let‘s just say, I’m hoping you’ll do as I say, not as I do,” he says in the clip, referring to his shady history. “But for you, I can change.”

Throughout the new season of the series, fans will follow Joe and Love as they take their story to the suburbs, moving to the Northern California enclave of Madre Linda. With their relocation, the pair is bound to deal with their fair share of privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers, which just adds to the other difficulties bubbling in their relationship.

With Joe embracing his new role as a husband and a father, he becomes fearful of Love’s lethal impulsiveness--regardless of the fact that she did what she did in an effort to help him.

The first two seasons of You are adapted from the first two novels in Caroline Kepnes’ book series. The first, You, was released in 2014, and was followed two years later by her second novel, Hidden Bodies, in 2016. The third installment of the book series, You Love Me, was released in April ahead of the show.

Showrunner Sera Gamble and creator Greg Berlanti are making their return as executive producers alongside Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter, and Michael Foley.