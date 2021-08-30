Kirsten Stewart debuts as Princess Diana in first trailer for ‘Spencer’

All eyes are on Kirsten Stewart! Following the highly-anticipated trailer of the upcoming film Spencer.

The 31-year-old Hollywood star surprised viewers, catching a glimpse of her portrayal as the iconic Princess Diana, in the long-awaited movie premiering on November 5th.

The storyline takes place a decade after Diana’s marriage, during Christmas 1991, amid the controversial rumors involving Prince Charles and the possible infidelities and divorce speculations.

Royal fans are absolutely thrilled for Kirsten’s performance, and while there’s not much dialogue in the first trailer, online users took to Twitter to make positive comments about her accent.

The actress previously described the film as “a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer.”

The story is also detailed as “a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.“

Directed by Pablo Larraín, the film reveals her struggles with the Royal family and the press, sharing her feelings to a confidante, portrayed by Oscar nominated actress Sally Hawkins, who is seen in the trailer telling Diana a mysterious line, “They know everything,” to which she replies, “They don’t.”

‘Spencer’ will be premiering first at the Venice Film Festival showcasing some iconic fashion moments, and introducing Jack Farthing as Prince Charles.