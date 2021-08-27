Selena Gomez collaborates with Colombian artist Camilo for new song “999”

Selena Gomez just released her new Spanish song “999,” in which she collaborated with popular Colombian singer Camilo. The second the pair released the music video, their loyal fan bases combined to support the track, racking up over one million views in just a few hours.

When the songstress released her first Spanish-language EP Revelación back in March, Gomez became the first woman to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart since 2017. Now, she’s looking to continue her streak by dropping another track in Spanish, linking up with the Colombian singer-songwriter for good measure.

Produced by Edgar Barrera and written by Camilo, “999” marks the first collaboration between the singer and the Mexican-American artist. The track--and the music video directed by Sophie Muller--finds both artists trading verses about true love over a simple beat.

“I don’t want to go slow. I know you think of me ... If you want to go at 1,000, I’m at 999,” the two artist sing.

When opening up about their collaboration, Selena spoke highly of Camilo, commenting on how please she was to work with him.

“Camilo is a fantastic songwriter and singer who proudly wears his heart on his sleeve which is something we connected on immediately,” Gomez said. “I couldn’t have been more excited to collaborate with him.”