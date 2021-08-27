New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Kendrick Lamar, J Balvin, Becky G, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like Kendrick Lamar, J Balvin, Becky G, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar - “family ties”

Kendrick Lamar is back with his first verse since announcing his departure from TDE, and it’s for a feature on his cousin Baby Keem’s new track, appropriately titled, “family ties.”

The music video for the track was directed by former Top Dawg Entertainment co-president and pgLang co-founder Dave Free, divided into three sections--each as expertly executed as the last. While Baby Keem clearly holds his own, the most talked-about aspect of this track is Kendrick’s verse, putting other rappers on notice as he plans his return following years out of the spotlight.

2. Maria Becerra featuring Becky G - “Wow Wow”

The up-and-coming Argentinian powerhouse Maria Becerra enlisted the help of Becky G for her latest single, “Wow Wow.”

These two come together to create a track that perfectly fuses reggaeton and pop to celebrate that feeling of freedom you get after removing yourself from an unhealthy relationship. Both women sing about the strength you get from a night out on the dance floor with your girls: the ultimate pick-me-up. “Wow Wow” is the lead single off the surprise release of part two of Becerra’s debut album, Animal.

3. J Balvin featuring Tokischa - “Perra”

Leading up to the release of his highly-anticipated album, Jose, in two weeks, J Balvin is holding us over with his new single, “Perra” featuring Tokischa.

This single follows the release of “Que Locura” earlier this month, a much more gentile track than this week’s offering from Balvin. “Perra” is full of the hard-hitting reggaeton beats and catchy lyrics we’re all used to from the legendary artist, teaming up with Dominican up-and-comer Tokischa to show us what we can expect from Jose when it drops on September 10.