Alex Gárgolas bridges the old school and new generation with ‘Gárgolas Forever’

After more than a decade since the premiere of his last musical project, Alex Gárgolas is back with the release of his new album, Gárgolas Forever.

The legendary producer and reggaeton pioneer has returned to the music scene to bridge the gap between older generations and newer superstars, bringing fans exciting collaborations that explore the different facets of the genre he’s already contributed so much to.

“As we worked on this album, in the midst of a pandemic, I realized that people learned to listen to music. They learned to appreciate the simplest things in the middle of a crisis,” Gárgolas explained. “Since the clubs were closed there was nowhere to go dance, so people began to listen to music in their homes to smoke, get intimate and come together.”

He continued, “The album Gárgolas Forever is a rotation of artists. Each cycle begins the birth of new artists at a given moment. Time passes and more artists use the Gárgolas album platform to develop great careers, that is what makes one eternal in the industry, because when those artists are stars they will be there for you.”

Gárgolas Forever is packed with extraordinary collaborations from both old school legends and some of the most popular leaders of the new generation, including: Alex Rose, Arcángel, Big Soto, Brray, Caleb Calloway, Carlos Arroyo, Darell, De La Ghetto, El Coyote, Eladio Carrión, Farruko, Jou Jou, Joyce Santana, Juanka, Luar La L, Lyanno, Mora, Omy de Oro, Paulino Rey, Randy, Rauw Alejandro, Robi, Young Hollywood, and Young Martino.

This new project marks the first studio album Alex Gárgolas has released under his label, Rimas Entertainment. In conjunction with its release, he also premiered his new music video for “Por La Ciudad” with Arcángel. This follows the success of his latest single, “La Presiòn” with Brray, Joyce Santana, and Young Martino, which became a viral hit, racking up hundreds of thousands of streams across all platforms and grossing almost 4 million views on its music video in just one week.