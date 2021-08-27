Meet the ultimate homage to music, KYEN?ES?

As the ultimate homage to music, KYEN?ES?, is an exciting, new concept by Saban Music Group (SMG) that focuses on musical performances. ﻿His new single, “Cumbiaton (Como Te Voy A Olvidar/Llorar/Un Sueño)” is a testament to his unique style to great classics.

Cumbiaton is a sound based on Reggaeton and Cumbia that originated in Mexico. In this single, KYEN?ES?, interprets three classic songs, ”Como Te Voy A Olvidar” by Los Ángeles Azules, ”Llorar,” by Los Socios Del Ritmo and ”Un Sueño,” by Los Angeles De Charly. The single creates a fusion of the sounds of cumbia from the 1950 - the 1970s with those of 1990s-style reggaeton music; Produced by the groundbreaking duo Ten Towns, KYEN?ES?’s reimagined fun and lively version of these classics is guaranteed to extend their success for many years to come.

About KYEN?ES?

KYEN?ES? from the Spanish phrase ‘Quien es?’ or “Who is?’ is about the experience of music—the songs, sounds, and culture that resonate with audiences worldwide. This inspiring movement encourages all generations and cultures to immerse themselves in eclectic genres via original interpretations, covers, and medleys of iconic artists’ hit songs.

In July 2020, with the first major release, “El Carnaval De Celia: A Tribute,” KYEN?ES? drew inspiration from La Reina de la Salsa, Celia Cruz, releasing a medley that included three timeless hit songs - ”La Vida Es Un Carnaval,” ”La Negra Tiene Tumbao,” and ”Rie y Llora.” Within 48 hours of its release, ”El Carnaval De Celia: A Tribute” was the most added song on Latin radio. On the Billboard Charts, ”El Carnaval De Celia: A Tribute” peaked at #37 on the Hot Latin Songs Chart, peaked at #5 on the Latin Airplay Chart and reached the #1 spot on the Tropical Chart. The success of the Premier project earned KYEN?ES? an opportunity to close out Univision‘s Premios Juventud on August 13, 2020, to a show-stopping performance.

On December 4, 2020, KYEN?ES? released a new version of the classic End-of-the-Year song, “El Año Viejo,” just in time for the 2020 Holiday Season. In January 2021, KYEN?ES?, joined forces with the Reggaeton Icon, DJ Nelson, for ”Reggaetonista,” a new tribute to a list of classic, iconic hits by reimagining them as interpolations. The featured tracks include ”Baila Morena” of Hector & Tito, ”Oye Mi Canto” of NORE, Daddy Yankee, Nina Sky, Gem Star, Big Mato, ”Ven Bailalo” of Angel & Khriz, ”Dile” of Don Omar, and ”Pa Que Retozen” of Tego Calderon. KYEN?ES? Performed ”Reggaetonista” with DJ Nelson on Univision‘s Premio Lo Nuestro pre-show on February 18, 2021.

Always evolving, KYEN?ES? continues to stay faithful by spotlighting iconic musical works through reimagination and reinterpretation.

Enjoy!!