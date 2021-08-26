Black Panther 2: Letitia Wright suffered injury on the set of the upcoming movie

Letitia Wright has been released from the hospital after being treated for sustaining minor injuries on the set of the highly-anticipated movie Wakanda Forever 2.

Filming is currently in production in Boston, with the actress reprising her iconic role as Shuri, as the brilliant sister of the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, being her breakout role in the film directed by Ryan Coogler.

Marvel released a statement following the incident during a filming sequence, involving a stunt that didn’t go according to plan.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” a Marvel spokesperson revealed, explaining that she was “receiving care in a local hospital.”

A close source to the production has now revealed that Letitia was released from the hospital, however the star has yet to comment on the incident or her current recovery. The source also said that the incident will not affect the shooting schedule for the sequel, which is set to be released in July 2022.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Coogler, with more stars coming back, including Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong‘o, and Angela Bassett.

Producers of the upcoming movie specified that the Black Panther main character will not be replaced or be given a digital double in the sequel, honoring Chadwick Boseman’s character.