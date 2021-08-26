Mark your calendar! Animated comedy film ‘Koati’ will be premiering this fall

Cancel all your plans and mark your calendar on October 22 because the highly-anticipated animated comedy film Koatiwill be premiering in the United States. The best part is that the movie has Hispanic talent all over it! Grammy-winner salsa superstar Marc Anthony and his Magnus Studios team join executive producer and lead actress Sofía Vergara in this project.

Koati follows the story of three heroes — Nachi, “a free-spirited coati,” Xochi, “a fearless monarch butterfly”; and Pako, “a hyperactive glass frog” — who embark on an adventure to avoid an evil coral snake named Zaina from destroying a hidden rainforest of Latin America, “The Land of Xo.” According to the official Instagram account of the movie, the feature is “a gift from Latin America to the world.⁠”

“I am thrilled to join Sofía in a project where for the first time a renowned team of Hispanic producers, music stars, comedians, and actors come together outside of Hollywood to create an animated movie set up in the Latin American rainforests, which I feel is really exciting and long overdue,” the salsa singer said, as reported by Deadline.

“I will leave no stone unturned on the music being authentic and celebrating the amazing story and message of Koati. It’s time to show the world and share what we Latinos have been enjoying for years in a very fun, inspirational film,” Marc Anthony added.

Vergara and Anthony put together a diverse cast of over 25 stars to lend their voices to the exotic animals featured in the story. Besides Sofía, who will voice a wicked coral snake named Zaina, the movie features Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza, Joe Manganiello, Eduardo Franco, Evaluna Montaner, Sebastián Villalobos, Sebas, Daniel Sosa, and De la Ghetto amongst others.

The film also includes a fantastic soundtrack with Marc Anthony, Becky G, Mau & Ricky, Tini, Carlos Rivera, Cami, Joy, Gusttavo Lima, Leslie Grace, and Ir Sais.

“Koati is a beautiful animated film full of fun and exotic characters that will make you laugh and also touch your heart. I couldn’t dream of a better partner than Marc Anthony to bring this project to life with authentic and powerful Latin American music,” said the Colombian actress. “Our team is very proud to finally share Koati with families around the world very soon!”

Koati has been produced in English and Spanish.