‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer reveals the return of iconic villains

This is not a drill! The trailer for Spider-Man: No way Home is finally here, and it brings a lot of surprises for fans of the iconic character.

Rumors about the new film have been going around for a while, with fans speculating about the next adventures of the superhero, and finally some of the rumors have been confirmed after the trailer was released on Monday.

Willem Dafoe is officially returning to reprise his Green Goblin role, as one of the famous villains, ever since his first appearance in the 2002 movie starring Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man, after more than 10 years.

The Hollywood star will return to face Tom Holland’s Spider-Man alongside more iconic villains, as he was seen in the new trailer tossing one of the Green Goblin’s pumpkin bombs onto a freeway, with Dafoe’s evil cackle in the background.

Alfred Molina is also coming back as Doctor Octopus, and it seems Jamie Foxx’s Electro will be appearing at some point in the film, as we can see lightning strikes in the trailer.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange has been confirmed as one of the most important characters in the film, with Peter Parker seeking assistance from the superhero, after his identity was revealed. However, chaos is unleashed when a spell goes wrong and brings back more problems for Spider-Man.

The highly-anticipated movie starring Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will be released exclusively in movie theaters on December 17.