One of Olivia Rodrigo’s hits named song of the summer by Spotify after surpassing 600 million streams

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” is the song of the summer, according to Spotify. The singer received more than 600 million streams globally between May 29 and Aug. 22. Users also added the hit to more than 18 million Spotify playlists.

Following the 18-year-old rising star, Rauw Alejandro’s “Todo De Ti” secured position number three. At the same time, “Yonaguni” by Bad Bunny ranked in seventh place, making them the only Latinos in the top 10 global list.

As for the U.S., eight songs of Rodrigo‘s debut album Sour ranked in the top 20 songs of the summer list in the United States, as reported by the streaming platform.

“I’m just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate,” Rodrigo told People. ”I’m writing songs, and I’m really happy. I’m a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great.”

Most streamed songs of the summer globally
  1. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo
  2. “Beggin‘” by Måneskin
  3. “Todo De Ti” by Rauw Alejandro
  4. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X
  5. “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat
  6. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI
  7. “Yonaguni” by Bad Bunny
  8. “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran
  9. “Butter” by BTS
  10. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa
  11. “deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo
  12. “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” by Måneskin
  13. “Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)” by Justin Bieber
  14. “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo
  15. “Qué Más Pues?” by J Balvin, Maria Becerra
  16. “Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (Remix)” by The Weeknd
  17. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo
  18. “happier” by Olivia Rodrigo
  19. “Leave The Door Open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  20. “Astronaut In The Ocean” by Masked Wolf
Most streamed songs of the summer in the U.S.
  1. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo
  2. “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat
  3. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI
  4. “deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo
  5. “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo
  6. “RAPSTAR” by Polo G
  7. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa
  8. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X
  9. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
  10. “favorite crime” by Olivia Rodrigo
  11. “Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)” by Drake
  12. “happier” by Olivia Rodrigo
  13. “Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)” by Justin Bieber
  14. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo
  15. “brutal” by Olivia Rodrigo
  16. “Need To Know” by Doja Cat
  17. “INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow)” by Lil Nas X
  18. “Yonaguni” by Bad Bunny
  19. “Beggin‘” by Måneskin
  20. “jealousy, jealousy” by Olivia Rodrigo
