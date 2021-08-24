One of Olivia Rodrigo’s hits named song of the summer by Spotify after surpassing 600 million streams

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” is the song of the summer, according to Spotify. The singer received more than 600 million streams globally between May 29 and Aug. 22. Users also added the hit to more than 18 million Spotify playlists.

Following the 18-year-old rising star, Rauw Alejandro’s “Todo De Ti” secured position number three. At the same time, “Yonaguni” by Bad Bunny ranked in seventh place, making them the only Latinos in the top 10 global list.

As for the U.S., eight songs of Rodrigo‘s debut album Sour ranked in the top 20 songs of the summer list in the United States, as reported by the streaming platform.

“I’m just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate,” Rodrigo told People. ”I’m writing songs, and I’m really happy. I’m a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great.”

Most streamed songs of the summer globally

“good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “Beggin‘” by Måneskin “Todo De Ti” by Rauw Alejandro “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI “Yonaguni” by Bad Bunny “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran “Butter” by BTS “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa “deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” by Måneskin “Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)” by Justin Bieber “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo “Qué Más Pues?” by J Balvin, Maria Becerra “Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (Remix)” by The Weeknd “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo “happier” by Olivia Rodrigo “Leave The Door Open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic “Astronaut In The Ocean” by Masked Wolf

Most streamed songs of the summer in the U.S.