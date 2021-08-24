Netflix unveils first look at ‘Cowboy Bepop’ starring Mexican-American actress Daniella Pineda

Netflix has officially unveiled the first images for the highly-anticipated live-action Cowboy Bepop, starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda.

The new series is based on the 1998 Japanese anime, following the story of a bounty hunting crew inside a spaceship named ‘Bepop’ in 2071.

The three stars of the show include John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, and Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, with fans awaiting the official debut on November 19.

However one of the most fan-favorite characters is without a doubt Faye Valentine, with online users immediately posting about images of Daniella Pineda following the announcement.

Fans of Daniella Pineda are intrigued about her performance on the show, as she is a talented actress, writer, and comedian, who played Zia Rodriguez in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Faye is described as a criminal who had a number of issues with the rest of the characters, ultimately becoming a member of the team, with deadly skills and a charming personality.

She is also known for having many secrets, not always being clear about her past, after spending 54 years in a cryogenic freeze, and emerging from a coma, awaking in a different world, where humanity has conquered the solar system.