Taylor Swift is taking over TikTok: ‘Let the games begin’

Taylor Swift is taking over TikTok! The iconic singer has officially joined the popular platform.

The 31-year-old star posted her first video on TikTok, lip-synching to British rapper Dave’s song Screwface Capital, with fans of the artist being surprised by her abilities, with someone commenting “Taylor joining TikTok and nailing a transition, we love to see it.”

Another online user celebrated Taylor’s debut on the platform by writing “Am I dreaming?? Is this real?,” with the singer also taking the opportunity to announce that the vinyl version of her re-recorded album Red is available for pre-order.

@taylorswift Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 #SwiftTok ♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

Taylor captioned the video, “Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin #SwiftTok,” gaining more than half a million views in less than an hour, and more than 1.5 million followers as of today.

The long-awaited record is due for release on 19 November, following Taylor’s announcement in June, revealing that her own version of Red will have a total of 30 songs that didn’t make the cut on the first release of the album, and will even include an extended and explicit version of All Too Well.