Taylor Swift is taking over TikTok: ‘Let the games begin’

Taylor Swift is taking over TikTok! The iconic singer has officially joined the popular platform.
The 31-year-old star posted her first video on TikTok, lip-synching to British rapper Dave’s song Screwface Capital, with fans of the artist being surprised by her abilities, with someone commenting “Taylor joining TikTok and nailing a transition, we love to see it.”
Another online user celebrated Taylor’s debut on the platform by writing “Am I dreaming?? Is this real?,” with the singer also taking the opportunity to announce that the vinyl version of her re-recorded album Red is available for pre-order.
@taylorswift
Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 #SwiftTok♬ original sound - Taylor Swift
Taylor captioned the video, “Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin #SwiftTok,” gaining more than half a million views in less than an hour, and more than 1.5 million followers as of today.
The long-awaited record is due for release on 19 November, following Taylor’s announcement in June, revealing that her own version of Red will have a total of 30 songs that didn’t make the cut on the first release of the album, and will even include an extended and explicit version of All Too Well.
Fans of the superstar are excited about Taylor’s presence on the app, however it seems she’s going to keep it as a personal account, as she described on her bio “This is pretty much just a cat account.”