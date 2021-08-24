Brad Pitt fights Bad Bunny in new ‘Bullet Train’ footage

Fans can’t get enough of this unexpected collaboration between Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny.

A first look at David Leitch’s upcoming film, Bullet Train, screened at CinemaCon on Monday, giving viewers a taste of what to expect from the highly-anticipate movie.

After getting his start in the entertainment industry by working as a stunt double and coordinator, Leitch’s name has become synonymous with pulse-pounding action, contributing to several major movies like Fight Club and 300.

He previously served as an uncredited director on John Wick before going on to helm both Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, but now, he’s working on his biggest project yet: Bullet Train. The film, which drops in 2022, promises to be one of the most exciting movies of next year.

Based on the novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka, Bullet Train follows five international assassins as they board a fast-moving Japanese train and learn all of their missions are somehow connected. The star-studded cast alone is drawing millions of eyeballs to the film, boasting big names like Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock,Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Michael Shannon.

Bullet Train is currently set for release in April 2022, and while there’s no official trailer just yet, the first footage from the film was screened for fans at CinemaCon, bringing the hype around the film to another level.

Sony held its coveted CinemaCon presentation on Monday night, and during the event, the studio revealed a quick clip from Bullet Train. Much to the surprise of those in attendance, the footage showed Pitt, who plays a character named Ladybug, in the middle of a fistfight with Bad Bunny, whose role in the film remains a mystery. The fight takes place in a luxury cabin on the titular Bullet Train.

Fans already know and love Leitch for his high-concept action scenes through his work on John Wick and Atomic Blonde, so Bullet Train should be no exception. Pitt did his most of his own stunts for the film, so it will be interesting to see what he manages to pull off.

Plus, given Bad Bunny’s history training for the WWE, it wouldn’t be surprising if he did his own stunt work, as well.