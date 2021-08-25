‘La Casa de Los Famosos:’ Meet the celebrity cast members

The first episode of ‘La Casa de Los Famosos’ aired August 24th on Telemundo and the reality show brings together 16 celebrities to live in the same house isolated from the outside world. Héctor Sandarti and Jimena Gállego are the hosts and there will be a winner at the end of the series that will take home $200,000. Each week views will get a raw inside look at who the real people are behind these famous personalities. Meet the cast below, per Telemundo.

ALICIA MACHADO

Alicia Machado is a former Miss Universe (1996), an actress, host producer, and businesswoman. The 44 year old Venezuelan is from Maracay.

CELIA LORA,

37-year-old Celia Lora is a renowned influencer and Playmate that has participated in numerous reality shows. Lora is the daughter of the famous musician Alex Lora, the leader of the Mexican rock group El Tri. Her nickname on the show is “La Bomba Sexy.”

CHRISTIAN DE LA CAMPA

Fans can get a chance to know more about Christian de la Campa’s life experience in the show. The handsome 39-year-old actor and model is known for shows like ‘Tierra de Reyes’ and ’Santa Diabla’.