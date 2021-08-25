‘La Casa de Los Famosos:’ Meet the celebrity cast members

The first episode of ‘La Casa de Los Famosos’ aired August 24th on Telemundo and the reality show brings together 16 celebrities to live in the same house isolated from the outside world. Héctor Sandarti and Jimena Gállego are the hosts and there will be a winner at the end of the series that will take home $200,000. Each week views will get a raw inside look at who the real people are behind these famous personalities. Meet the cast below, per Telemundo.
Everything you need to know about ‘Malverde: El Santo Patrón’
7 things to know about the rising latina star, Barbara de Regil
ALICIA MACHADO
Alicia Machado is a former Miss Universe (1996), an actress, host producer, and businesswoman. The 44 year old Venezuelan is from Maracay.
CELIA LORA,
37-year-old Celia Lora is a renowned influencer and Playmate that has participated in numerous reality shows. Lora is the daughter of the famous musician Alex Lora, the leader of the Mexican rock group El Tri. Her nickname on the show is “La Bomba Sexy.”
CHRISTIAN DE LA CAMPA
Fans can get a chance to know more about Christian de la Campa’s life experience in the show. The handsome 39-year-old actor and model is known for shows like ‘Tierra de Reyes’ and ’Santa Diabla’.
GABRIELA SPANIC
Gaby Spanic is an international soap star and singer. The 47-year-old Venezuelan is most known for her time on ‘La Usurpadora,’ one of the most popular telenovelas in the Spanish-speaking world.
URIEL DEL TORO
Actor, television host and musician Uriel del Toro is known for playing brothers José and Jaime Hernández Esparza on the Telemundo series ‘Falsa Identidad’.
STEPHANIE ‘TEFI’ VALENZUELA
Stephanie ‘Tefi’ Valenzuela is a 31-year-old Peruvian influencer, singer, and dancer that began modeling at just 4 years old.
CRISTINA EUSTACE
Mexican singer and businesswoman won the ‘Objective Fama’ singing competition and now owns a line of beauty products.
PABLO MONTERO
Regional Mexican singer and actor Pablo Montero.
ROBERTO ROMANO
Renowned actor Robert Romano is also a fitness coach who has starred in Telemundo’s ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ and ’Señora Acero’.
VERÓNICA MONTES
Actress Verónica Montes played ‘La Condesa’ in ‘Señor de los Cielos‘
GISELLA ABOUMRAD
Mexican actress and comedian Gisella Aboumrad is famous for her time on Corazón Valiente‘, ’Pasión Prohibida, ’and recently ’La Suerte de Loli’
CHRISTIAN ESTRADA
Christian Estrada is a 32-year-old influencer, model, and former footballer who participated in the reality show ‘The Bachelorette’. He just became a father with Ferka.
KIMBERLY FLORES
Kimberly Flores is the wife of Mexican singer Edwin Luna. The model dancer and fitness coach is originally from Guatemala.
JORGE ARAVENA
Peruvian actor Jorge Aravena is a soap star that appeared in more than 25 successful shows. He is also a former motocross champion.
DANIEL VARGAS
Columbian actor Daniel Vargas is a Colombian influencer with more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram. The 25-year old gained popularity on TikTok.
ANAHÍ IZALI
Actress, modern and influence Anahí Izali is from Acapulco, Guerro and gained famed on the reality show ‘Acapulco Shore.’
KELVIN RENTERIA
Nicknamed “El Vaquero,” Kelvin Renteria is from Dallas Texas. The 28-year-old Mexican bull rider and rugby player was the runner-up of ‘ Exatlón USA 5 .’