Dominican-American actor Jaden Michael will portray Colin Kaepernick in upcoming Netflix series

An Afro-Latino will portray a teenage Colin Kaepernick in the upcoming Netflix series, Colin In Black & White. Dominican-American actor Jaden Michael will help to bring to life the story of Kaepernick and how he became a living legend.

The 33-year old American civil rights activist and former football quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers is worldwide known for kneeling during the national anthem at the start of NFL games to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the United States.

©GettyImages



Eli Harold #58, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest on the sideline, during the anthem, prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 16, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York.

The 17-year-old rising star took social media to thank filmmaker Ava DuVernay for the opportunity and share his excitement. “I’ve been boiling over like a kettle, waiting to share this beautiful milestone in my life,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @kaepernick7 @ava for making this all possible! I will never forget. (Hope I didn’t disappoint you).”

“You’re a star. Loved watching you shine so brightly. You’re always in my heart. This is your time! 🖤✨🖤✨🖤,” said DuVernay. Colin Kaepernick also expressed his excitement and how satisfies he is with Michael’s performance. “I’m excited to share this first peek into a project I co-created with the incomparable Ava DuVernay over the past couple of years,” Kaepernick said. “I look forward to the world meeting the incredible Jaden Michael, a young actor who plays me during my high school years, just a kid growing up in Turlock, California, who wanted to play ball.”

As reported by Deadline, Colin In Black & White will recount “the obstacles of race, class, and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family in Central California.” The six-episode limited series will debut on Netflix on October 29th. It is expected that Colin Kaepernick makes an appearance.