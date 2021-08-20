New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Lorde, Justin Quiles, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like Justin Quiles, Lorde, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Lorde - Solar Power

After four years of waiting, fans were finally treated to Lorde’s third album, Solar Power.

The project was written and produced by Lorde in conjunction with super-producer Jack Antonoff, who is also responsible for teaming up with Taylor Swift on Folklore and Lana Del Rey on Norman F***ing Rockwell. Solar Power consists of 12 tracks, including the already-released title track, “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” and “Mood Ring,” which she debuted earlier this week along with a music video.

2. Justin Quiles - La Ultima Promesa

Justin Quiles is back with 14 new tracks, all of which make up his latest project: La Ultima Promesa.

The album includes previously released singles “Pam,” “Jeans,” and “Loco,” all of which lived on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. Tracks on the album include collaborations with huge names like Daddy Yankee, El Alfa, Rauw Alejandro, and Maluma.

“The title doesn‘t mean that I’m going to retire from music,” he told Billboard during an Instagram Live interview. “But this album is incredible. I go back to the sound that characterized me on my first album and I think my fans are going to like that a lot.”

3. Aaliyah - One In A Million

While this isn’t exactly new music, it’s worth celebrating something that’s such a long time in the making.

Nearly two decades years after her tragic passing, Aaliyah’s catalog is starting to make its way to streaming services--starting with One in a Million, which became available on streaming platforms today.

One in a Million was originally released in 1996 and introduced the world to Aaliyah’s unique sound, with production from heavyweights like Timbaland and Missy Elliott on singles like “If Your Girl Only Knew, “4 Page Letter,” and of course, “One In A Million.”