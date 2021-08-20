Bad Bunny instantly sells out special ‘P FKN R’ concert in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny is coming home, and his fans in Puerto Rico could not have given him a warmer welcome.

On Wednesday, August 18, the reggaetonero announced his highly anticipated return to the stage, performing live for the first time this year on December 10 at the iconic Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico. This show was originally scheduled for May 2020 and ended up being postponed due to the pandemic, making fans all the more excited to see the concert coming to life.

Everyone attending the show will be required to present a valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination or the official Vacu-Id provided by CESCO Digital, in order to be admitted into the venue.

©Rimas Music





Tickets for P FKN R--named after Bad Bunny’s song of the same name off his 2020 album YHLQMDLG--went on sale on Friday morning and sold out within 30 minutes. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as his entire North American tour, El Último Tour Del Mundo, broke records when tickets were released, with the singer selling out historic venues like The Staples Center in Los Angeles and Barclays Center in New York.

The concert, produced by Noah Assad Presents and Move Concerts, promises to be one of the most iconic shows of Bad Bunny‘s career. Not only because it will take fans on a memorable journey of his impressive musical repertoire, but also because it will take place in the largest stadium in Puerto Rico - where music icons like Bon Jovi, Ozzy Osbourne, Rihanna, Shakira, Sting, Whitney Houston, among others have performed. In addition, it is the venue that has served as the home for several local and international baseball teams, and where legendary players such as Roberto Clemente have played historic games.

With his highly-anticipated Puerto Rico homecoming, The GRAMMY winning artist will be setting the tone for his upcoming tour, El Último Tour del Mundo, which kicks off on February 9, 2022 at the Ball Arena in the city of Denver, CO, making stops in Las Vegas, Dallas, San Dieo, and Boston.

Bad Bunny’s achievements and unparalleled impact in the music industry have made him a key exponent for the evolution of Latin music, becoming one of the most demanded live musical acts. Undoubtedly, the artist will conquer massive audiences and expand his reach through his upcoming shows.