Jacqueline Piñol brings awareness and promotes dog adoption in The Canine Condition Podcast, a series of 26 episodes geared towards dog lovers. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts, the show features interviews with experts that shed light on the importance of raising a healthy and well-balanced pooch.

The Canine Condition Podcast

The multi-lingual actress, activist, celebrated voice, and video game veteran, known for “Marvel‘s Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” features licensed dog rescue organizations, shelters, vet clinics, dog training academies, dog food experts, and dog adopters, all of whom also work tirelessly to help end dog homelessness in the United States.

Piñol’s ultimate goal is to use her podcast as an educational place where pet owners can find resources no matter where they got their dog.

Actress Jacqueline Piñol with Zeus (L), Dublin (R) Huckleberry (C) attend the Barkfest at Palihouse Holloway on April 9, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.

The Queens native is also known for her television role as Ricky Martin’s younger sister on “General Hospital.” Piñol’s resume includes major roles on popular shows such as “Ponderosa,” “Resurrection Blvd,” “CSI: New York,” “Lincoln Heights,” and many more.

Jacqueline has also excelled as a voiceover actress in feature films such as Knives Out, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Incredibles 2, and Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans, as well as some of the most popular video games, including “Transformers: The Game,” “Unchartered 3,” ”Quantum Break,” and much more.

Catch all episodes of The Canine Condition Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.