John Leguizamo might join Anya Taylor-Joy in the upcoming psychological thriller ‘The Menu’

John Leguizamo is expected to join Searchlight’s The Menu. As reported by Deadline, the Emmy and Tony Award winner is in the talks with producers Adam McKay and Betsy Koch and director Mark Mylod to co-star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes.

John Leguizamo, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes

The psychological thriller with dark humor focuses on the culinary culture and its eccentricity. According to the publication, the film follows “a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu,” according to the publication.

Argentinian actress Anya Taylor-Joy will portray one-half of the couple, while Ralph Fiennes will play the role of the chef. Nicholas Hoult and Hong Chau will also be featured in the movie.

The Colombian-American actor, and stand-up comedian is known for his role of Luigi in the Super Mario Bros. movie of 1993. The same year he landed a supporting role in the crime drama Carlito’s Way. He has also appeared in To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, Spawn, Moulin Rouge!, Land of the Dead, Summer of Sam, Chef, John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, The Happening, and Romeo + Juliet.

Leguizamo also lended his to Sid the Sloth in the animated film series Ice Age film series , and to the sitcom The Brothers García.