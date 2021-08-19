Camila Cabello, Reik, Christian Nodal and more to perform at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The performances for the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards have been announced, and all of your favorites will be taking the stage.

Camila Cabello, Reik, Christian Nodal, Juanes, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce, Ana Barbara, Carlos Rivera, Myke Towers, and Rauw Alejandro are all confirmed to perform at the ceremony, which is set to take place on Thursday, September 23.

All of these chart-topping artists make up the first lineup of confirmed performers at the annual awards show that will broadcast live on Telemundo beginning at 7pm ET with the traditional red carpet special followed by the awards show at 8pm ET.

Of those performing, Natasha, Royce, Nodal, Reik, Alejandro and Towers are all finalists hoping to take home awards in categories including new artist of the year, Latin pop song of the year, and airplay song of the year.

Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny, who released three albums in 2020, leads the list with 22 nominations. After that, Maluma follows with 11, J Balvin with 9, and Karol G, Anuel AA, and Black Eyed Peas all round out the top contenders with eight nods each.

After releasing her Spanish-language album Revelación back in March, Selena Gomez earned herself three nominations. Other crossover artists like The Weeknd—who released a remix to “Hawái” with Maluma—is a finalist in seven categories, while Nicki Minaj received a whopping six nominations for collaborating with Karol G on their hit, “Tusa.”

Winners for these award are based on Billboard’s chart data from Feb. 1, 2020 through Aug. 7, 2021.