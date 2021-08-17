Here is your first official look at The Crown’s new Princess Diana and Prince Charles

The first official images of The Crown’s new Princess Diana and Prince Charles have been released. Netflix shared on Tuesday production stills of Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as the British royals.

©Netflix



Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana in the show‘s final seasons

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from Episode One,” Elizabeth said in a statement after it was announced that she would be portraying Diana in the show’s final seasons.

Elizabeth and Dominic took over the roles from Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor, who both won Golden Globes this year for their portrayal of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the show’s fourth season. In addition to Elizabeth and Dominic, the new season will also star Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

©Keith Bernstein/Netflix



Production on season 5 of ‘The Crown’ reportedly started in July

According to Variety, production on the acclaimed series’ new season started in July. Deadline reported last year that season 5 will not premiere until 2022. Netflix announced in July of 2020 that there would be a sixth season months after creator Peter Morgan said the show would end with season 5.

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Peter said in a statement. “To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present day–it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”