New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Lizzo, J Balvin, REIK, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like J Balvin, REIK, Rauw Alejandro, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. Lizzo featuring Cardi B - “Rumors”
Lizzo is back with her first release in two years, teaming up with Cardi B for their highly-anticipated collaboration: “Rumors.”
Marking her first solo music since 2019’s Cuz I Love You, the singer takes this opportunity to address the rumors both fans and the media are constantly spewing her way. Since Cardi is more than familiar with that phenomenon, she was the perfect partner for the energetic single.
2. J Balvin - “Que Locura”
J Balvin is treating fans to a new single as he announces some details about his upcoming album.
The international superstar just announced the follow-up to last year’s Colores, a new album titled Jose that is slated to arrive on September 10. Directed by fellow Jose, Jose Emilio Sagaró, the music for “Que Locura” shows Balvin and a host of others on display in a gallery. The director called this track, “One of my favorite songs this year.”
3. Wizkid featuring Justin Bieber & Tems - “Essence” Remix
Nigerian singer Wizkid just dropped a remix to his hit track with Tems, “Essence,” featuring a brand new verse from Justin Bieber.
“Thank u for letting me jump on the song of the summer,” Bieber wrote about the collaboration on Instagram. This marks the second time JB has worked with Wizkid, previously dropping a remix to Drake’s Wizkid-assisted smash hit “One Dance” back in 2016.
4. Sebastián Yatra featuring Jhay Cortez - “Delincuente”
Following up his triple platinum-selling hit “Pareja del Año” and the double-platinum selling “Chica Ideal,” Sebastián Yatra is back with Jhay Cortez collaboration, “Delincuente.”
“’Delicuente’ has me hyped,” Yatra said about the song. “It‘s a reggaeton song for dancing and grinding, a super sexy track with Jhay Cortez, who gives it his own touch. I am excited we finally got to collaborate and make a fun, fresh sounding track like this.”
Cortez adds, “When the opportunity came to join forces with Yatra in creating a hit I didn’t hesitate. We took each other out of our comfort zones in this song.”
5. REIK & Rauw Alejandro - “Loquita”
The most listened to Mexican group in the world, REIK, has teamed up with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro for their new single, “Loquita.”
This new track was written by REIK alongside acclaimed Colombian composer and producer, Keityn, who has created such hits as: “Perfecta,” “Tusa,” “Hawái,” and “Agua.” This release comes following REIK’s nominations at the upcoming Billboard Latin Music Awards, receiving nods in the “Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group” and “Latin Pop Song of the Year” categories for their track, “Si Me Dices Que Sí” with Farruko and Camilo.
6. Dua Lipa & Elton John - “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”
7. C. Tangana - “Yate”
8. Denzel Curry - “The Game”
9. Iggy Azalea - The End of an Era
10. Fat Joe & DJ Drama - What Would Big Do 2021
11. Haviah Mighty featuring Mala Rodríguez - “Flamenco”