New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Lizzo, J Balvin, REIK, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like J Balvin, REIK, Rauw Alejandro, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Lizzo featuring Cardi B - “Rumors”

Lizzo is back with her first release in two years, teaming up with Cardi B for their highly-anticipated collaboration: “Rumors.”

Marking her first solo music since 2019’s Cuz I Love You, the singer takes this opportunity to address the rumors both fans and the media are constantly spewing her way. Since Cardi is more than familiar with that phenomenon, she was the perfect partner for the energetic single.

2. J Balvin - “Que Locura”

J Balvin is treating fans to a new single as he announces some details about his upcoming album.

The international superstar just announced the follow-up to last year’s Colores, a new album titled Jose that is slated to arrive on September 10. Directed by fellow Jose, Jose Emilio Sagaró, the music for “Que Locura” shows Balvin and a host of others on display in a gallery. The director called this track, “One of my favorite songs this year.”

3. Wizkid featuring Justin Bieber & Tems - “Essence” Remix

Nigerian singer Wizkid just dropped a remix to his hit track with Tems, “Essence,” featuring a brand new verse from Justin Bieber.

“Thank u for letting me jump on the song of the summer,” Bieber wrote about the collaboration on Instagram. This marks the second time JB has worked with Wizkid, previously dropping a remix to Drake’s Wizkid-assisted smash hit “One Dance” back in 2016.