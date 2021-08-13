Emmy nominee Michaela Jaé ‘MJ’ Rodriguez releases music video for her single ‘Something To Say’

Singer, actress, and activist Michaela Jaé has released the music video to her debut single, “Something to Say.” A project with compelling visuals and full of energy.

In her dynamic video, Michaela Jaé catches the eye of Hip Hop recording artist InkMonstarr while stuck in a traffic jam with her girls. She drifts into an empowering fantasy where beauty blossoms and love reigns.

©Jen Lowery GALLERY





“I wanted to get people feeling happy and to get their bodies moving. I envisioned beautiful bright colors and energized movement to create more of a vibe and to express the power of being free and loved,” MJ says about the inspiration of the video.

According to the press release, the disco, R&B, and Funk Tinged Pop-infused single is an immediate anthem with Michaela calling people to step into their truth and let their voices be heard. “The song is a poignant celebration of equality and love.”

“This song is for everyone around the world, for them to stop, look around and see how we have more in common than we actually realize. To stand up for what we believe. To embrace one another’s differences. Let’s stand for LOVE! We are one!” Michaela Jaé added.

©Jen Lowery GALLERY





The video is directed by Dano Cerny, the award-winning director known for his music video collaborations with Pink, Demi Lovato, Diplo, Sia, The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Wrabel, and many more. “It was a dream collaboration. From day one, we were on FaceTime exchanging ideas and honing in on the visuals almost every day leading up to the shoot,” Cerny says. “By the time we finally met at dance rehearsals (the night before filming), we had already built that trust and bond which carried into the filming day.”

Rodriguez recently received a historic Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama for her role starring as housemother “Blanca” in the third and final season of Ryan Murphy’s groundbreaking series POSE on FX. The star is now the third trans woman to receive an Emmy nomination, following Laverne Cox nominated for Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black and Rain Valdez for Razor Tongue.