The complete list of Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 finalists

On Thursday, August 12, Billboard and Telemundo announced the finalists for the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Bad Bunny leads the nominations with an impressive 22 nods, thanks to the albums he released in 2020: YHLQMDLG, El Último Tour del Mundo, and Las Que No Iban a Salir.

The Puerto Rican powerhouse is followed by Maluma with 11 nominations and J Balvin with nine, with all three artists being in the running for Artist of the Year. Other artists at the front of the pack with multiple nominations include Karol G, Anuel AA, and the Black Eyed Peas, who all have eight nods a piece.

After releasing her Spanish-language album Revelación in March, Selena Gomez earned herself three nominations. Other crossover artists like The Weeknd—who released a beloved remix to “Hawái” with Maluma—is a finalist in seven categories, while Nicki Minaj received a whopping six nominations for collaborating with Karol G on their hit, “Tusa.”

Winners for these award are based on Billboard’s chart data from Feb. 1, 2020 through Aug. 7, 2021. The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony is set to air live from Florida next month. See it on Telemundo on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Until then, here’s a full list of all of this year’s nominees.

Artist of the Year

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

New Artist of the Year

Camilo

Eslabon Armado

Kali Uchis

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year

Black Eyed Peas

Dua Lipa

Ne-Yo

Nicki Minaj

The Weeknd