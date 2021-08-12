5 TV shows to enjoy with your family this this fall

Watching TV as a family is a great way to bond and have fun with your loved ones. Whether it’s by sharing laughs, learning about something new or just simply enjoying a program, it brings us closer together, especially during these crazy Covid times in which we should try not to take these times for granted.
As the new 2021 fall TV programming dates have been released by all the networks, here are some new or returning shows from NBC, Telemundo, The CW, ABC, Netflix and Disney + that would definitely amuse the entire family, from the kids to abuela.
1. Family Game Fight - August 8, NBC
If you love the games Ellen plays on her show, then you will certainly enjoy NBC’s ’Family Game Fight!’. The show, which premiered this week, was inspired by a hilarious segment that Dax Shepherd and Kristen Bell did on the The Ellen Show. The dynamic between the husband and wife duo make the show an absolute hit, and their antics and chemistry magnify the goofiness and craziness of the games the families play. In each episode, the families “adopt” either Dax or Kristen into their family of four to compete in a series of games to win cash prizes up to $100,000. Imagine a mix of Family Feud and Double Dare all in one wrapped up with the most hilarious couple hosting, this is it!
2. Así Se Baila, September 12, Telemundo
Now, if you are a family that has watched Dancing with the Stars and you want to include toda la familia, including your mom and abuela, how about Telemundo’s upcoming new show, Así Se Baila. Think Spanish flavor and latin music meets dancing! In each episode of this new reality show, 10 celebrity couples will test their dancing skills and their relationships. And week after week, the celeb jury will determine, along with the audience vote, which couple will move forward in the competition until there is only one couple left, that can ultimately show que Así se Baila! As of now, the cast has not been revealed and we can’t wait to find out which celebrities will be competing!
3. World’s Funniest Animals, October 9, The CW Network
The title of this show says it all - World’s Funniest Animals! Why scroll through your Instagram feed alone when you can watch all those cute or hilarious animals videos while bonding with the fam! Talk about feeding two birds with one scone! The show, which is on its second season, is hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, who with a celebrity guest panel, watch and comment on the most viral online moments of animals doing silly things and funny clips of animals in movies. So families with furry members, this is your show!
4. Bake Squad - Aug. 11, Netflix
If you are a family that likes food, cooking and competitive shows, Netflix’s new mouth-watering show, Bake Squad has it all. Plus, it brings out its sweet side with a fun group of bakers that strive on baking the most delicious, colorful and elaborate deserts. The show premiered on August 11th, so stream it if you want to see these talented bakers battle it out to see who can create the most beautiful and tasty dessert to be “chosen for someone’s extra special big day”. The cast includes Maya-Camille Broussard, founder of Justice of the Pies, Ashley Holt, founder of Sugar Monster Sweets, Christophe Rull, pastry chef, and Gonzo Jimenez, co-owner of Miette et Chocolat. And hosting and guiding these bakers is Christina Tosi, founder of Milk Bar.
6. What If…? August 11 - Disney+ Original
Superhero lovers! Marvel just released a new TV series for Disney Plus “What If...?” This is the studio’s fist animated show, which features some of our favorite superheroes with an added twist that shows what would happen if they had different stories and lived alternate lives. As Marvel’s site points out, “What if...Captain Carter was the first Avenger?” The series directed by Bryan Andrews reimagines iconic and pivotal moments from famous superheroes and it will be exclusively on Disney+ on August 11, 2021.