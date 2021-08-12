5 TV shows to enjoy with your family this this fall

Watching TV as a family is a great way to bond and have fun with your loved ones. Whether it’s by sharing laughs, learning about something new or just simply enjoying a program, it brings us closer together, especially during these crazy Covid times in which we should try not to take these times for granted.

As the new 2021 fall TV programming dates have been released by all the networks, here are some new or returning shows from NBC, Telemundo, The CW, ABC, Netflix and Disney + that would definitely amuse the entire family, from the kids to abuela.

1. Family Game Fight - August 8, NBC



If you love the games Ellen plays on her show, then you will certainly enjoy NBC’s ’Family Game Fight!’. The show, which premiered this week, was inspired by a hilarious segment that Dax Shepherd and Kristen Bell did on the The Ellen Show. The dynamic between the husband and wife duo make the show an absolute hit, and their antics and chemistry magnify the goofiness and craziness of the games the families play. In each episode, the families “adopt” either Dax or Kristen into their family of four to compete in a series of games to win cash prizes up to $100,000. Imagine a mix of Family Feud and Double Dare all in one wrapped up with the most hilarious couple hosting, this is it!

2. Así Se Baila, September 12, Telemundo



Now, if you are a family that has watched Dancing with the Stars and you want to include toda la familia, including your mom and abuela, how about Telemundo’s upcoming new show, Así Se Baila. Think Spanish flavor and latin music meets dancing! In each episode of this new reality show, 10 celebrity couples will test their dancing skills and their relationships. And week after week, the celeb jury will determine, along with the audience vote, which couple will move forward in the competition until there is only one couple left, that can ultimately show que Así se Baila! As of now, the cast has not been revealed and we can’t wait to find out which celebrities will be competing!