Tommy Torres and Bad Bunny unites their creative minds to release ‘El Playlist de Anoche’

Tommy Torres is known for some of the most prominent hits in Latin music. The singer-songwriter and music producer has been able to stand out as one of the most respected artists in the music industry. And now, the GRAMMY and multiple Latin GRAMMY award-winning star continues making headlines after premiering his highly anticipated new album “El Playlist de Anoche.”

The album is wholly co-written and co-produced with reggaeton sensation Bad Bunny. The dynamic duo unites their creative minds and artistic abilities to build an intensely emotional and varied musical world, according to the press release.

Tommy Torres and Bad Bunny unite their creative minds to release ‘El Playlist de Anoche’

“El Playlist de Anoche” has nine songs that highlight the different musical facets that characterize the musical charisma of Tommy Torres, at the same time expressing the ethereal vision of Bad Bunny.

The album fusion several genres, including Rock, Pop, and Alternative, plus the integration of tropical sounds, Reggae rhythms, and ballads. And its title matches its content with a sequence of songs perfect for a musical experience full of stories and feelings that listeners might relate to.

Tommy Torres and Bad Bunny also appeared on the latest cover of Billboard magazine. They debuted # 7 on Billboard‘s “Top Latin Albums” chart, making Tommy the third Latin Pop act to debut within the Top 10 this year. In addition, Torres debuted #2 on “Latin Pop Albums,” being the artist’s first appearance on that list since 2013.

For both artists, their union symbolizes the expansion of current musical culture towards creating pure art. According to the press release, it all started when Bad Bunny began to write the sketches of the songs, visualizing his production with the voice and musical character of Tommy Torres. After getting in touch, the artists started to work together, putting their input in each line and melody of these songs.

The album is described as a “refreshing multifaceted production that explores the depths of their versatility, and that organically manages to expand their creative horizons towards the fusion of experimental sounds and their essences as artists of integrity.”

“To say that ‘El Playlist de Anoche’ is a fusion of multiple genres would be a very superficial description of what we really did,” Tommy Torres said. “Much more than that, I feel that we achieved a fusion of pure energies. The meeting of the insistent melodies of Benito with my most dramatic and sublime chords,” he said.