Chef and food writer Alejandra Ramos will bring ‘The Great American Recipe’ to the tv in upcoming competition series

Chef and food writer Alejandra Ramos will bring The Great American Recipe to the tv in an uplifting cooking competition that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic. The upcoming show is an eight-part series that will give talented home cooks from different regions of the country the opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes and compete to win the national search for “The Great American Recipe.”

“I’m so thrilled to be hosting The Great American Recipe on PBS! This is a joyful competition series that’s all about celebrating the delicious and diverse stories, flavors, and people who make up the rich culinary tale of our beautiful nation,” said Ramos, food writer, TV personality, and regular TODAY food and lifestyle contributor.

“As a Latina born and raised in New York and New Jersey, I have always understood American food to be an ever-evolving conversation between the flavors and recipes of our ancestors—wherever they may be from, the influence of our geography and neighbors, and the unique ideas and creativity each of us brings to the kitchen,” she added.

Each participant will be judge by Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry, and Graham Elliot. According to the show’s press release, the judges will bring their professional insights and deep culinary knowledge to encourage and support the contestants along the way. Fans of cooking shows will be able to enjoy the series in summer 2022 on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS Video app.

“I am excited to be working alongside such great talent as Alejandra, Tiffany, and Graham on The Great American Recipe for PBS. As a chef with Filipino and Romanian-Jewish heritage, I have always loved to create dishes that blend cultural influences, and I am proud to be part of a unique series that will celebrate the wonderful diversity of our nation’s cuisine,” said Leah Cohen, chef, and owner of New York’s Pig & Khao Restaurant.

According to Derry, the show is crucial to bringing more flavors, customs, traditions, and backgrounds to the television. “Having dedicated my career to the pursuit of wider representation in the culinary world, I feel truly lucky to be taking part in The Great American Recipe on PBS with Alejandra, Leah, and Graham. The diversity of American cuisine perfectly reflects our country’s many cultures, and I can’t wait to experience an array of dishes from some of the nation’s best home cooks,” said Derry, chef, television personality, and founder of Tiffany Derry Concepts.

“I am enormously looking forward to working alongside the brilliantly talented Alejandra, Leah, and Tiffany. We each have distinct backgrounds and experiences that will bring different perspectives to cooking styles from across the nation in this exciting new series for PBS,” said Graham Elliot, award-winning chef, restaurateur, television personality, and author.