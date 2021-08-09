Happy Birthday, Tainy! Here’s 10 hits produced by the Puerto Rican powerhouse

While it’s already been popular for decades, reggaeton is quickly transforming into one of the biggest genres in the world. Of course, international superstars like Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and their rise to fame, have a lot to do with that success, but there are even more artists doing work behind the scenes that deserve just as much credit.

Think of any huge reggaeton hit in the past couple years and there’s likely one producer responsible: Tainy. The Puerto Rican native has worked with all of the biggest names in music including Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Travis Scott, Kali Uchis, ROSALÍA, and more.

Tainy, full name Marco Masís, has helped shape the landscape of reggaeton and Latin trap for more than a decade now, proving that a producer’s time at the top isn’t limited to a few years.

He started young, getting signed when he was just 15 years old. In 2006, Wisin & Yandel climbed to Number One at Latin radio with “Pam Pam,” which was was co-produced by Masís. That song gave Tainy his first major chart success at 18 years old.

Now, the producer is gearing up to release what’s sure to be another huge hit, teaming up with Shawn Mendes for a new track titled, “Summer of Love.” The song is set to drop on August 20.

From entering the world of music as a teenager to creating sounds that will stand the test of time, Marco has more than proven that he’s not going anywhere. In honor of the Puerto Rican powerhouse’s 32nd birthday, take a look at the biggest hits we have to thank Tainy for:

1. “I Like It” - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin