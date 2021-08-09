Lupita Infante will perform in the largest annual mariachi event in the world

Lupita Infante keeps shining bright, and this time her talent will take over the MARIACHI USA on August 22 at the Hollywood Bowl. The event is in its 32nd edition, and it is known for being the biggest mariachi festival in the world.

After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, MARIACHI USA will be back to delight the audience with the best of mariachi music. The phenomenal show that celebrates family, pride and tradition will feature performances by Mariachi Nuevo Tecatitlan from Guadalajara, GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Divas as well as mariachi favorites Mariachi Los Reyes, Mariachi Los Toros, Mariachi Nuevo Mujer 2000, Lupita Infante, Mi Tierra Ballet Folklorico and the traditional finale fireworks by Pyrospecatular.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Lupita Infante performs at the 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards on November 14, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

According to Pedro Infante’s granddaughter and Pedro Infante Jr.’s daughter, the festival is close to her heart. “The first time I went to this festival, I was studying guitar at the mariachi conservatory, and since MARIACHI USA sponsors tickets for those who are studying this, I attended, and it was an inexplicable feeling,” Infante told Voz de America.

As reported by the publication, the Los Angeles native graduated in 2017 with a B.A. in Ethnomusicology (the study of music from the cultural and social aspects of the people who make it) from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

©GettyImages GALLERY



Lupita Infante, Jóse Hernàndez, and the Mariachi Sol De México perform at the 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards on November 14, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

After finishing her studies, she decided to keep her family’s musical legacy alive and stepped into the music industry with her first single, “Flor Sin Retoño.”

“I did not feel the weight of the Infante surname until I started as a professional in music,” Infante revealed, adding that the Infante’s musical heritage has an “impact” on the Latinx culture.

“For me, the most important thing is to carry these traditions […] and at the same time leave my own stamp. I believe that being a woman and singing traditional music allows you to express something different, something more feminine and sometimes even feminist,” she told Voz de America.