New Music Friday: the biggest releases from The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Aventura, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Aventura, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. The Weeknd - “Take My Breath”

Following the huge success of his last project, After Hours, The Weeknd is ushering in a new era with his latest single, “Take My Breath.”

Though he just released an album in 2020, fans couldn’t be more excited for new music from the artist. There has been a lot of excitement surrounding this record, specifically, after a portion of “Take My Breath” was used to promote this year’s Olympic games in an ad that featured Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu, and Gabby Thomas of Team USA. Check out the music video below, directed by Cliqua.

2. Aventura & Bad Bunny - “Volví”

Two of the biggest names in Spanish music, Bad Bunny and Aventura, finally teamed up for “Volví,” giving fans the perfect fusion of their signature reggaeton and bachata sounds.

The song comes with a visual featuring Benito and Aventura partying in a fancy mansion surrounded by a large crowd turning up, with one couple finally getting time alone together by the end of the night.

3. Victoria Monét - “Coastin’”

After giving birth to an absolutely precious baby, Victoria Monét is back with her second solo single this year.

“If sunshine and a good time (and maybe a lil drank) were a song, it would be ‘Coastin’,“ Monet said in a press release. ”It’s made for people with that good, chill energy and the bassline instantly puts you in a certain feel! Shoutout to the Stereotypes for killing this production. We wanted this song to represent that freedom to finally go outside.”

She continued, “After the year we’ve had, it feels even better to be able to finally Coast freely, make unforgettable memories and have a good ass time. Might I add it sounds especially good in the car, poolside or near any beach. Press play and let’s Coast!”