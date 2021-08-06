‘Stranger Things’ to return in 2022: Watch the new teaser

Netflix is taking fans back to the upside down next year! The streaming giant announced on Friday that the hit series Stranger Things will return in 2022. “uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ǝɥʇ uᴉ llɐ,ʎ ǝǝs,” Netflix captioned a teaser for Season 4 (see y’all in the upside down). “Stranger Things returns in 2022.”

The newly released teaser featured footage from past seasons as well as snippets from the forthcoming Season 4. The series’ creators Matt and Ross Duffer teased last year that the new season was “shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet,” while revealing that Hopper would be returning.

“Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything,” the Duffer Brothers said in a previously released statement.

They added, “Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime -- pray for the American.”