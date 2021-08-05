Anya Taylor-Joy is the new scream queen in upcoming horror film ‘Last Night in Soho’

Anya Taylor-Joy might be the new scream queen! The talented actress looks stunning in the highly-anticipated horror film Last Night in Soho.

The star of The Queen’s Gambit is starring in the new movie directed by Edgar Wright, and while some details about the psychological flick are still under wraps, we know the story takes place in London and is set during the 1960’s.

The film is set to release in October and the director revealed he first had a starring role in mind for Anya, however after adjusting the script, it was decided that the Argentinian star would portray young singer Sandy, instead of fashion designer Eloise.

Anya shared her excitement with her fans, describing the film as “very claustrophobic,” explaining that “the colors are so intense,” and it’s a really well-directed acid trip, “I think people will really like it. You definitely will not be bored.”

The mysterious storyline definitely has some time-travel components, and fans of the actress can expect to see her as the fashion icon she has proven to be.

Anya opened up about working with the successful Oscar-nominated writer and director, admitting that Wright “loves cinema. He loves any art form. It’s so fun to talk music with him. He just knows everything. I don’t know how he fits it all in his head. I loved it. As a dancer, he’s big on choreography, and things happen on beats.”