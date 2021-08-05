“Money Heist” is coming back this September 3rd. Netflix recently released the trailer, showing fans what they can expect for the upcoming season. Featuring a cover of the song “Mad World,” the trailer is all about setting the mood and stage for what must be the most dramatic season of the show yet.

Over the last four seasons, “Money Heist” has followed a group of thieves as they pull off almost impossible heists. The Spanish show has won a variety of awards, including an international Emmy in 2018, and has grown into one of Netflix’s most famous series.

Here are 6 things you should know about “Money Heist” season 5. Look out for spoilers if you haven’t caught up with the show!

1. It’s split into two volumes

While this is the last season of the show, it’s split into two parts. Part 5 vol. 1 will be released on September 5th, while part 5 vol. 2 will be released on December, giving you three months to take some deep breaths and get ready for more mayhem and action.

There will be 10 episodes total. Alex Pina, the creator of the show, explained to Digital Spy that the first part of the season will be about “creating the sensation of a series finale,” while the latter part will be about “the emotional situation of the characters.”

2. There are new characters involved

New characters are involved in the last season of the series. Miguel Angel Silvestre, one of the most prominent Spanish actors on an international level, will make an appearance in the series. He’s previously worked on “Sense8” and “Velvet.” Patrick Criado, from the series “Antidisturbios,” is also joining the cast.

3. There will be new enemies thrown in the mix