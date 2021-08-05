Kali Uchis announces 2022 tour with Tyler, The Creator

Kali Uchis is going on tour!

The Grammy-winning singer is set to join her friend and longtime collaborator Tyler, The Creator on his North American Call Me If You Get Lost tour February to April 2022. The tour will also feature support from Long Beach’s own Vince Staples and Texas rapper Teezo Touchdown, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more.

Uchis’ hit song “telepatía” continues to dominate on charts all across the world, surpassing 1 billion global streams. The track, which appears on her Spanish language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, remains at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs Chart for the seventh week, making her the first female in nearly a decade to top the chart without a featured act.

Back in June, the song hit #1 at Billboard’s Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay charts in the same week and was #1 on Latin Digital Song Sales for 10 weeks. “telepatía” is the longest running Spanish-language song by a solo act on the Billboard Hot 100 this decade (23 weeks) and peaked at #10 on the Global 200. It also remains on the Top 200 charts on Apple, Spotify, and Shazam.

The next month, the singer hosted and performed at the MTV MIAW Awards, where she was nominated for two awards. At the Univision Premios Juventud awards, Uchis won her first award for Nueva Generación – Femenina (New Female Artist) and performed “telepatía” alongside a full orchestra. She also returned to the festival world following the COVID-19 pandemic’s year of shutdowns by performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2021.

Uchis is dominating the music industry at every turn, winning her first Grammy earlier this year for Best Dance Recording with Kaytranada on their collaboration, “10%.” The Colombian talent was also nominated for her first Latin American Music Award for Favorite Pop Album and was the only female nominated in the category. She also won “Canción Alternativa Rock/Indie” and “Artista Revelación” at Premios Nuestra Tierra in May.