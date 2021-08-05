Selena Quintanilla will soon be making her comic book debut

Selena Quintanilla, one of the most important performers for Mexican and Latino representation in the U.S, will be making her first appearance in a comic book story.

The comic book will be called “Female Force: Selena” and will be released by TidalWave Comics on August 11th. It will be a part of a series that highlights women who’ve made a worldwide impact.

“This marks the first time the publisher will be releasing a Spanish version of the book day and date with the English comic book. There has been movies, television shows, books and now a comic book based on the life of iconic singer. There are two versions of the books, one hard cover with a cover by Dave Ryan and comic book edition cover by Ramon Salas,” reads the post.

TidalWave’s Female Force comics are biographical and have been done on a variety of prominent female figures in spheres like entertainment and politics. Comics on the lives of Cher, Oprah Winfrey, and Melinda Gates have already been published.

The comic book will tell the story of Selena through a different medium, highlighting important moments over her life, from her youth until her untimely death at 23 years old.