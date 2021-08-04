Jennifer Hudson celebrates the premiere of ‘Respect’ with a special show at Apollo Theater

Jennifer Hudson is making a grand entrance! The successful singer will be performing at New York’s Apollo Theater on August 19, following the premiere of the highly-anticipated film Respect.

This will be the singer’s first performance since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it was reported that she will be including songs from the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, honoring the icon just in time for the premiere of the biopic.

The Academy Award winner will also make a special appearance the day before the show, unveiling the “Strivers Gallery” and featuring portraits made with Tyler Clark’s 3D hair technique.

©Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert





Jennifer shared her excitement, admitting she is ready to “celebrate the Black-women owned business entrepreneurs that Mastercard‘s Strivers Initiative spotlights both at the event in their honor and at the intimate concert at the Apollo.”

She also declared that it’s a dream come true “to perform at the Apollo and an honor to celebrate with Ms. Franklin‘s music, who has been an inspiration to me my entire life.”

©Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert





Jennifer says she continues to be in awe of “Black female role models who serve as activists and advocates in their communities and I am thrilled, through my partnership with Mastercard, to shine a light on them.“

All ticket sales to the long-awaited event will benefit the ‘Fearless Fund’ and fans of the superstar can’t wait to see her incredible performance.