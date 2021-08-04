Ozuna Fest: Reggaeton star takes curated lineup of fan-favorite talent to the Bahamas

Pack your bags and run away to the Bahamas with Ozuna and his newest travel experience, Ozuna Fest Bahamas. Following the blowout success of the upcoming sold-out Ozuna Cancun Fest, the Latin Grammy-winning reggaeton singer and songwriter has partnered with travel company Pollen Presents to bring a four-day getaway to Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas.

From December 2 to 6, 2021, Ozuna Fest Bahamas will entertain attendees with performances by some of Ozuna’s favorite artists, such as Diplo-led group Major Lazer Sound System, Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Jhay Cortez, and Panamanian singer Sech. The list continues with Lunay, Alex Sensation, Mora, Tiago PZK, Dimelo Flow, Caleb Calloway, Emilia, DJ Adoni, and Blessd.

©GettyImages



Puerto Rican singer Ozuna performs onstage during the first concert of his “Nibiru” World Tour on February 14, 2020 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The party will also have tons of beachside events, tropical activities, full resort accommodations, pool parties, exclusive club events, and high-end food and drink selections.

According to the travel company, the experience will include a four-day stay at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas, access to all pool parties and live performances, special beach activities, 141-acre Aquaventure water park, and Rapids River access, and club nights.

Monthly payment plans are available at no additional interest. Pollen Presents also offers a COVID-19 Money Back Guarantee, making the event 100% refundable if canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19.