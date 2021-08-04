First look of Camila Cabello as a modern-day ‘Cinderella’

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! We have a new Cinderella in town, and she is Latina. Camila Cabello stars in the Amazon Studios film as a modern-day princess with big dreams.

Contrary to the story we all grew up knowing, Amazon’s Cinderella is a modern musical with a bold take where our ambitious heroine, with the help of her Fab G, perseveres to have a career instead of quitting everything for love.

©Amazon Prime Video





Besides the Cuban-American singer and actress, the movie has an all-star cast, including Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan.

“I am honored to work alongside this incredibly talented team of women on this musical reinvention of a classic ✨,” Cabello wrote on Instagram, adding, “Can’t wait to share this MAGICAL film with you September 3.”

©Amazon Prime Video





The trailer shows a different plot in which Ella prefers to become a businesswoman and dressmaker and live an independent life rather than marry Prince Charming. “I have to make a life for myself,” her character says.

Cinderella will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on September 3rd, 2021. Watch the trailer below.