Bad Bunny and Aventura are teaming up for a big collaboration

Two of the most recognizable names in Spanish music are teaming up for what has the potential to be the biggest song of the year.

Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny surprised fans on Monday, August 2 when he posted to Instagram announcing the next act he’ll be collaborating with: Aventura.

He posted a photo of the single’s presumed cover, which simply features both act’s names on top of one another, along with what looks to be stills from the music video, which shows Benito and the members of Aventura--Romeo Santos, Lenny Santos, Henry Santos, and Max Santos--jamming out together amongst a big crowd of people.

While he didn’t give away much about the upcoming song, not even revealing the name of the track, the Puerto Rican singer did announce that the song will be out tonight at midnight in his caption.

Of course, Aventura frontman Romeo Santos also posted about the big collaboration, saying that this new track signals the end of an era for his beloved bachata group.

“Para cerrar este ciclo de Aventura de manera memorable 🐰👑👑👑👑 #Volví #GiraInmortal (Está noche 12AM) @badbunnypr,” he wrote in his caption, which translates to, “To close this cycle of Aventura in a memorable way.”

While he didn’t announce the name of the track explicitly, one of the hashtags Santos used, #Volví, is leading fans to believe that’s the name of the song.

Much like the rest of the world, Bad Bunny has been a fan of Aventura for a long time, so this collaboration has to be a big deal for the reggaetonero.