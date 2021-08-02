2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina lineup: Natti Natasha, Lunay, Mariah Angeliq, J Balvin confirmed to celebrate Latin music

iHeartRadio’s Fiesta Latina is back! The annual concert will be held live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, October 16. The event is set to showcase the ever-growing cultural power of Latin music; therefore, its lineup has an A-list slate of performances, including Wisin & Yandel, Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi, Natti Natasha, Zion & Lennox, Lunay, Mariah Angeliq, and J Balvin.

2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

According to iHeartRadio, in addition to the performances, legendary artist Luis Fonsi will receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives, heritage, and future of the Latin community.

The eighth annual event will once again have Enrique Santos as host. “Nothing matches the energy of live Latin music,” said Santos. “After a wonderful virtual event in 2020, we are excited to be back in person at the Amway Center with a truly impressive lineup. We are especially excited to present Luis Fonsi with the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award for his dedication to uplifting the Latin community and sharing Latin culture around the world.”

Luis Fonsi performs onstage during the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina: Celebrating Our Heroes at American Airlines Arena on November 4, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

The American freemium broadcast, podcast, and streaming radio platform will recognize the five-time Grammy nominee and five-time Latin Grammy winner for all his accomplishments, including his seven Guinness World Records, plus his nearly 16 years of support to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Fonsi is also remembered for being heavily involved in recovery efforts after Hurricanes Irma and Maria impacted much of Puerto Rico and Mexico. As a result, he created the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Luis Fonsi Foundation.

Fans will be able to stream the 2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina on LiveXLive, and iHeartMedia’s Spanish Contemporary Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano, and Spanish Oldies radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 5th at 12 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.