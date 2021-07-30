New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Isaiah Rashad, Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like Isaiah Rashad, Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. Isaiah Rashad’s - The House Is Burning
Almost five years after the release of his last full-length album, The Sun’s Tirade, Isaiah Rashad is back with his latest offering, The House Is Burning.
The highly-anticipated project features the previously released singles “Wat U Sed,” “Lay Wit Ya,” and “Headshots (4 da Locals),” along with some guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, 6lack, Smino, Jay Rock, and more. For production, Lil Sunny got some help from powerhouses like Kenny Beats, Devin Malik, and Kal Banx, among others.
2. Silk Sonic - “Skate”
Finally giving into fan complaints about wanting new music, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s collective, Silk Sonic, just released the follow up to their smash hit “Leave The Door Open,” “Skate.”
Both songs are set to appear on the group’s highly-anticipated debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which is yet to have an official release date.
Just last month, Silk Sonic performed “Leave the Door Open” at the 2021 BET Awards, where .Paak trolled fans by teasing new material: “Do y’all wanna hear a new song? Do y’all wanna hear a new song off the album?” he asked the crowd, before crushing their dreams. “Nah, we gon’ run it back. Let’s go!”
3. Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish’s second studio album, Happier Than Ever, is here, and it’s already breaking records. Earlier this week, the LP had already gotten more than 1 million pre-adds, crushing the previous record held by The Weeknd for After Hours.
During an interview with Zane Lowe on Monday, Billie spoke about her relationship with fans leading up to the release of this new project:
“I really want to not make them feel like I’m gone, because I’m not. I’m right here, and I’ve been here the whole time,” she said. “I think that the hard thing is that we haven’t done shows. I haven’t had a way to actually prove to them that I’m still theirs. And I think that that’s tough and I think that it’s made them go crazy, and I totally understand it. And I feel the same. It’s made me go crazy too.”
4. Jhay Cortez and Skrillex - “En Mi Cuarto”
Jhay Cortez and Skrillex have come together to deliver “En Mi Cuarto,” a track that will certainly be playing in clubs everywhere now that the pandemic restrictions continue to loosen.
“En Mi Cuarto” is the reggaetonero’s latest single following his track “Christian Dior” and his two Premios Juventud wins for his Bad Bunny collaboration “Dákiti.” Cortez is currently dominating the Spotify 200 Global Chart, with “Dákiti,” “Fiel – Remix,” “911,” “Fiel,” and “512” all holding different positions on the chart.
5. Young Dolph - Paper Route Illuminati
Young Dolph just released his Paper Route Empire label’s first-ever compilation mixtape, Paper Route Illuminati.
The project consists of 23 tracks and includes contributions from Dolph and some of his friends like Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, Snupe Bandz, PaperRoute Woo, Joddy Badass, and more.
“I’ve signed a lot of new artists, all of them have serious raw talent,” Dolph said in a statement. “I can’t wait for the world to see what they can do. We hear the fans—they want new music from PRE, especially from the artists we signed during the pandemic, so we’re gonna give it to them in one project. I might be the CEO, but on this project, we’re all equals. They’re the drivers, I’m in the passenger seat.”
6. Maria Becerra - “Mi Debilidad”
7. Skepta - All In
8. Kiana Ledé featuring Kehlani - “Ur Best Friend”
9. G Eazy featuring EST Gee - “At Will”
10. Tyga - “Mrs. Bubblegum”
11. Ant Clemons featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla Sign - “Appreciation”