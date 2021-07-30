The heartwarming Easter egg you likely missed in Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’

Make-A-Wish and Marvel Studios assembled to help make one boy’s dream come true. Since he was young, Seth Wise dreamed of working in the film industry as a sound engineer, and wanted to meet the sound team working on Black Widow. Well, the Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, who lives with a blood disorder, got his wish last year when the Make-A-Wish Foundation partnered with Marvel Studios.

In February of 2020, Seth, then-18 years old, traveled to California with his family to visit the Disney Studio Lot in Burbank. There, the Georgia native was able to meet with the sound team, learn more about the process of sound editing and participated in a post-production sound mixing session of the film, which stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

“Sound became something that I could control and my wish gave me a chance to see the industry up close and personal,” Seth said.

©Make-A-Wish



Make-A-Wish partnered with Marvel Studios to help Seth’s wish come true

In honor of his experience with the sound editing team, a special Easter egg was included in Black Widow. Along with the movie’s stars, Seth’s name was added in the Marvel film’s end credits as the team’s sound intern–love this, 3,000!

Since 1980, Disney and the nonprofit organization Make-A-Wish have granted wishes for more than 145,000 children with critical illnesses around the world.