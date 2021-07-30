WATCH: Behind the scenes of CHESCA’s latest single ‘Adicto’

CHESCA is one of the female artists of the year. She continues cultivating successes with her music. This time, Saban Music Group and CHESCA release ‘ADICTO,’ the latest Latin Trap-based single featuring two of today’s hottest artists Blessd and Nesi. The release is accompanied by the official music video directed by Dypa Films.

The video features dark, and theatrical scenes locking you in with the hook, “Si Tu Quieres, Yo Tambien Quiero,” which translates to “If You Want It, So Do I.” This track has catchy melodic vocals on top of a lo-fi sound.

This summer, CHESCA had a new track called ‘Calor.’ It was recorded at Saban Music Group’s studio in Los Angeles, CA, and produced by Came.

CHESCA was nominated for Best New Latin Artist in the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards and performed with De La Ghetto on the 2021 Latin American Music Awards’ TV Special “La Alfombra De Latin AMAS.” We exclusively released their music video back in January.

The Puerto Rican pop star is unstoppable. This year, she had her live late-night TV debut with a performance of her single ‘Como Tu (Dirty)’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She also appeared on Live with Kelly & Ryan for an unplugged performance of her Spanglish release of ‘El Cambio’ live from Miami.