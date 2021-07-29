The X Factor: Simon Cowell’s iconic show canceled after 17 years

It’s the end of an era for Simon Cowell’s iconic talent showThe X Factor, now that the creator has confirmed that “there are no current plans for the next series.”

Loading the player...

The fan-favorite show first aired in 2004, proving to be a total success among audiences, followed by 445 episodes and over 15 series, with the last one premiering in 2018, being produced by Fremantle’s Thames and Cowell’s production company Syco Entertainment.

Cancelation rumors started when multiple media outlets reported that Simon had no intention of renewing his popular reality show in the U.K. after 17 years, catapulting to fame a number of singers, including the former members of One Direction, and the successful girl group Little Mix.

‘The X Factor’ was also home for a number of judges over the years, including Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger.

Now Simon is embarking on a new journey with a musical quiz show for ITV and its streaming platform ITV Hub named Walk The Line, with a new panel of judges.

This new reality also includes a cash prize and involves different crowned champions. Each night, the reigning champion will be offered an even higher cash-out prize.