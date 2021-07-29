Jennifer Garner teams up with Netflix for ‘Yes Day’ sequel as part of new deal

Jennifer Garner is unstoppable! The successful Hollywood star has just signed a new deal with Netflix, including a new sequel to the hit comedy flick Yes Day.

The iconic actress will be producing and starring in the sequel, and although many details about the new film are yet to be revealed, fans of the first one can expect to see Edgar Ramirez portraying Jennifer’s husband, and Jenna Ramirez who played their daughter.

Jennifer shared her excitement and confessed she feels “honored to join the awesome group of creatives in the Netflix family, and I am extremely excited to work with their passionate and innovative teams across all departments,” adding that she had the most “gratifying, creative, experience bringing Yes Day to life.”

The star is reportedly busy with other two projects, as she is already involved in The Adam Project and Family Leave.

Netflix‘s head of global film has praised the talent and dedication of Jennifer, declaring in a statement that she has “proven herself to be incredibly versatile in unforgettable roles spanning fast-paced action, heartfelt comedies, and thought-provoking dramas. She approaches every aspect of her work with such detail and preparation, which makes her an extremely valuable partner and producer.”

We can’t wait to see what Netflix and the actress are planning for the sequel, and what new adventures are in store for the Torres family!