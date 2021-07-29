Netflix releases official trailer for ‘Vivo’ featuring new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda is on a “mission for love” in Netflix’s new movie Vivo. The streaming giant dropped the official trailer for the animated musical adventure on Thursday. Vivo, premiering globally on Aug, 6, features all-new songs from the Hamilton creator. Lin-Manuel also voices the titular character, who is a one-of-kind kinkajou.

In addition to the Tony winner, the voice cast also includes Zoe Saldaña (Rosa), Juan de Marcos (Andrés), Brian Tyree Henry (Dancarino), Michael Rooker (Lutador), Nicole Byer (Valentina), Ynairaly Simo (Gabi), and Gloria Estefan (Marta).

The movie, from Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, follows a rainforest “honey bear” named Vivo, who spends his days playing music with his owner Andrés. Per Netflix, “tragedy strikes shortly after Andrés receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval” inviting her “old partner to her farewell concert with the hope of reconnecting” and “it’s up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could: A love letter to Marta, written long ago, in the form of a song.”

©Netflix



‘Vivo’ premieres globally on Netflix Aug. 6

Vivo is described as “an exhilarating story about gathering your courage, finding family in unlikely friends, and the belief that music can open you to new worlds.”

Gloria took to her Instagram on July 29 to share the movie trailer. Alongside the video, the Grammy-winning singer wrote, “This is a truly special @netflixfilm and a beautiful musical collaboration between @Lin_Manuel @LacketyLac of which I am thrilled to be a part. I hope Marta’s story in #VivoMovie provides a little escape for you and your family. See love truly conquer all August 6th.”