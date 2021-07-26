Camila Cabello reveals her inspiration for upcoming album ‘Familia’

Camila Cabello opens up about the importance of strengthening her family relationships during the coronavirus pandemic, as she finally had some time to focus on herself and was able to reconnect with her loved ones.

The Cuban American singer, who recently voiced her support alongside Gloria Estefan for the protestors in Cuba, was featured on Apple Music 1‘s New Music Daily and admitted she enjoyed the downtime at home.

The 24-year-old artist and former member of Fifth Harmony, has always had a busy schedule, spending most of her time in the studio, making music, and on tour performing for her fans.

However she “learned how to be, I think a human and develop interests and passions outside of the studio and outside of music and outside of that,” while being on lockdown.

Now Camila is ready to release her third solo studio album, and she wants to honor her beloved family, as she revealed that the title for the record is Familia.