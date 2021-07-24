Jorge Ramos is taking on new responsibilities following changes in Univision

Univision, the largest provider of Spanish content in the US, is merging with Televisa, the Mexican multimedia mass company. This union means that big changes are coming, including new positions and some people that will be departing the company. Jorge Ramos, one of Univision’s most notorious personalities, will be taking on new duties and roles following the change in management.

The company announced some of the changes that would soon start in a statement made this past June 19th. Ramos will be taking on a more directive role, playing the part of “Special Editorial Advisor to the CEO’. He’ll be reporting directly to Wade Davis, the general director of the enterprise. Despite this new responsibility, the statement made it clear that Ramos wouldn’t be leaving his other duties in programs like Noticiero Univision and Al Punto Univision. His new role would be added to his regular workload.

Ramos has made no announcements or statements on social media regarding his new position. Throughout his career, he’s been considered by Time Magazine as one of the 25 most influential Latinos within the U.S. He’s won 10 Emmy Awards and has written a book titled, ‘Stranger: The Challenge of a Latino Immigrant in the Trump Era.’ His news program Noticiero Univision is the most-watched Spanish network newscast in the U.S.

Other significant changes to come from the Univision-Televisa merger include the entrance of Leopoldo Lopez, as the president of the news division. He has 20 years of experience and used to have the same role in Televisa. He will be replacing Daniel Coronell, who’s been working with Univision since 2011.

The iconic show, ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, which used to be a part of the News section, will now be entering the Entertainment section. It will be supervised by Ignacio Meyer, the new Executive Vice President, Music, and Non-Scripted Entertainment.