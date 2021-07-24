Spanish star Úrsula Corberó’s Hollywood debut as ‘La Baronesa’ in G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes is a must-see

Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó is making her Hollywood debut in the new reboot of G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes as “La Baronesa,” in theaters today, July 23rd. The actress is making a fierce debut as an elite Cobra agent and villain who is a fan favorite within the franchise. Corbero is well known in Spain for roles such as “Ruth Gómez” in Física o química, and “Marta” in the comedy Cómo Sobrevivir a una Despedida, and stars as “Tokyo” in the Spanish language Netflix series Money Heist but it will be the first time a lot of people will get to experience her magic on the big screen. In an interview with Looper, the actress said she had input into creating the Baroness.

Corbero told the outlet that while a lot of people in Spain are familiar with “G.I. Joe,” after she got the call she had to start doing research. Since fans are familiar with her character, there was a set of expectations she wanted to live up to so she worked with the director Robert Schwentke. “I had a lot of these huge conversations with Robert, the director, and we were talking a lot about the Baroness and her power, and her sense of humor,” she explained. Her humor and power were “very important” for them, “we thought it would be very important to keep that part because she‘s the villain, and she’s allowed to do anything, and that’s the funniest part” Corbero explained.

If La Baronesa’s look stands out to you when you see the movie, everything was perfectly planned. “I remember I tried 100 different glasses before we picked one, and we did all know that they were the ones. Everything was like that,” she explained. “The same happened with the costumes. The same happened with the hair. There was this big conversation about doing the Baroness with the long hair as she appears in the comic books or to do something different. I‘m pretty happy with the result. I think it’s, yeah, it’s something different. It’s like a renewed Baroness, which I like.”