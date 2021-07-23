OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING
Summer Olympics

Twitter is beyond excited about Naomi Osaka lighting the Olympic cauldron

The tennis star lit the Olympic flame during Friday morning’s ceremonies.

Today is a big day in history as the much anticipated Tokyo Olympic games are underway. If one can recall, this summer’s Olympics were postponed several times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The opening ceremonies took place this morning, nighttime in Tokyo, at Olympic Stadium.

Opening ceremony of Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan©GettyImages
The Olympic opening ceremony kicked off this morning.

Although the Olympics are finally taking place, the energy at the games will feel differently today since fans are not allowed to attend any of the events, according to CBS.

During the opening ceremony, the Parade of Nations took place which is when athletes and officials from each participating team enter into the Olympic Stadium. This year, the United States was led by women‘s basketball player, Sue Bird and baseball infielder Eddy Alvarez. The ceremony ended with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron which was done by four-time tennis champion  Naomi Osaka, which signaled the start of the Olympics, according to CBS.

OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING©GettyImages
Naomi Osaka lighting the Olympic cauldron.

Twitter was beyond excited about the lighting of the flame as multiple tweets read, “Let the games begin,” while another Twitter user congratulated Osaka on being selected to light the flame. “Lesssgoooo so happy for her too,” with multiple heart and fire emojis. Another fan wrote, ‘You go girl!!! So proud! Love from Texas!” with a red heart emoji.

  
  

23-year-old Osaka has a Haitian father and Japanese mother. She was born in Japan and then moved to New York with her family around three-years-old, according to NBC.

